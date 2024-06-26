Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.