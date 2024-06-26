Barclays Initiates Coverage on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at $260,504,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,661,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

