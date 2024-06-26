Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Beach Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCHEY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

