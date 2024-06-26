Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Beach Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCHEY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $23.01.
About Beach Energy
