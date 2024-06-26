Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Shares Down 73.3%

Shares of Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report) traded down 73.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 1,170,041,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 159,943,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £740,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06.

Beacon Energy Company Profile

