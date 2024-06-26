Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Shares Down 73.3%

Shares of Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report) traded down 73.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 1,170,041,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 159,943,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Beacon Energy Trading Down 20.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £740,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06.
Beacon Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beacon Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.