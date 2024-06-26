Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $710.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710.50 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 697.50 ($8.85), with a volume of 4422332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($8.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.16) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.54) to GBX 920 ($11.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.77) to GBX 870 ($11.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.37) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 929 ($11.78).

Beazley Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 591.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 669.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 20.77 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.51), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,839.91). 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Featured Articles

