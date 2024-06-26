Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 26,288 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 751.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

