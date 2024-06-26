Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average of $153.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.