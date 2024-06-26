Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 56.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $656,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

