Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

