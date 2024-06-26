Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

