Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.