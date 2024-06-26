Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,855 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.