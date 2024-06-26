Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,602 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

