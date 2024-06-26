Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,982 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.