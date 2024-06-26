Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

