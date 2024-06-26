Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading Down 7.2%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 10,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.
