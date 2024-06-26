Bennett Rosenthal Sells 150,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1 %

ARES opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $90.49 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after buying an additional 206,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $264,729,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

