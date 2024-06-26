Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $25.64 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 11.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.46.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

