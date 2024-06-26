Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Up 9%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.13. 124,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 256,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Better Choice Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

About Better Choice

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.30% of Better Choice as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

