BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 251,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

