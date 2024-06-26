BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $5,745,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

