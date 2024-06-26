BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $970,693.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,552,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,104,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ECAT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

