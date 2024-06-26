B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $456.80

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 456.80 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 469.80 ($5.96), with a volume of 450537063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($5.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 585 ($7.42) to GBX 471 ($5.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.37) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 573.17 ($7.27).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BME

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,399.34). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.