Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $724,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,722 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $450.95 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $452.75. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.37 and a 200-day moving average of $408.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

