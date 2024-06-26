Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

