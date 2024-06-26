BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Trading 17.7% Higher

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

