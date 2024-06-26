BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.90

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 298064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

