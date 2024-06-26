Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

BRE traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.07. 1,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.44.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$56,523.18. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.