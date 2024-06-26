Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BVIC. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Britvic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BVIC

Britvic Trading Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON BVIC opened at GBX 1,160 ($14.72) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 949.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 884.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,274.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214 ($15.40).

In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.92), for a total transaction of £137,791.92 ($174,796.30). Insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock worth $44,492 over the last ninety days. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.