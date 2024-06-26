Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BVIC. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on BVIC
Britvic Trading Down 1.0 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.92), for a total transaction of £137,791.92 ($174,796.30). Insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock worth $44,492 over the last ninety days. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.