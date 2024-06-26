Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Rebecca Napier Sells 11,717 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.92), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($174,796.30).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Rebecca Napier purchased 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £154.24 ($195.66).

On Thursday, April 18th, Rebecca Napier purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($190.44).

Britvic Trading Down 1.0 %

Britvic stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($14.72) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 949.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 884.24. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,274.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214 ($15.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,274.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BVIC

About Britvic

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.