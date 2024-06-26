Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1,626.00 and last traded at $1,631.64. 1,312,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,083,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,658.63.

Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,864 shares of company stock worth $17,251,391 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,673.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,412.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,294.23.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

