Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $100.80

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of AMED opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -143.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 65.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $6,752,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

