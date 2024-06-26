Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Price Target at $44.29

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE APG opened at $38.46 on Friday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in APi Group by 701.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

