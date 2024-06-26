Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,143.17

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.50).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday.
Shares of ENT opened at GBX 660.40 ($8.38) on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 643.40 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,414.50 ($17.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 841.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
