Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,143.17

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday.

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Entain

Insider Activity at Entain

Entain Price Performance

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,708,579.79). In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £2,923,473.45 ($3,708,579.79). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 660.40 ($8.38) on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 643.40 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,414.50 ($17.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 841.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

About Entain

(Get Free Report

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.