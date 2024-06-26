Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target at $76.43

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.43.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $504.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
