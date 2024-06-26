Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $141.67

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC
Insider Transactions at Generac
Institutional Trading of Generac
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Generac Price Performance
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Generac
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.