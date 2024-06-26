Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $83.47

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.47.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,563,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 167.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

