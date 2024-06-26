Brokerages Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,520.00

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,520.00.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,579.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,571.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,496.66. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $267,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 109.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $798,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.