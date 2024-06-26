Brokerages Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price at $58.52

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.52.

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nextracker

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.