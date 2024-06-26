Brokerages Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price at $58.52

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.52.
NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
