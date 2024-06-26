Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $48.00

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $997.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.01. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $391.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

