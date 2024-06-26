Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $126.22

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

RJF opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

