Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at £101.50

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($128.76).

SPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($134.21) to GBX 9,960 ($126.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.63) to GBX 9,800 ($124.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 8,595 ($109.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,971.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,704.31. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,451.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 7,900 ($100.22) and a 52-week high of £112.80 ($143.09).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

