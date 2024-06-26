Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT at $39.58

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.9 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

