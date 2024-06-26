Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $343.41

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $294.68 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.