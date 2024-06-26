Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Justin B. Beber Sells 43,937 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$52.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.96. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$39.38 and a 12 month high of C$58.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.46 billion and a PE ratio of 35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.1064726 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.524 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.15%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

