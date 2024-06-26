Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

Brookfield stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

