Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.