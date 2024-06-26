BRP Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

BRP has increased its dividend by an average of 87.0% annually over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

BRP Trading Down 3.5 %

DOOO stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. CIBC cut their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

BRP Company Profile



BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

