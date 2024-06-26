BRP Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$85.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. Analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DOO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.