BTIG Research Begins Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.24.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $295.21 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $209.25 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

